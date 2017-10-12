Bernie’s New Book, Women’s Work in Puerto Rico, and Reporting the Weinstein Story

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

How she did it: Jodi Kantor tells Isaac Chotiner that while writing the Weinstein story for the New York Times, she was trying very hard not to let her paper down.

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Come on, Harvey: Don't call it “sex addiction,” Susan Matthews writes. You're just trying to wriggle out of complicity, and sex therapists don't even believe that's a thing.

Bad times coming: Women were starting to gain some sort of traction in the labor market in Puerto Rico. Alieza Durana fears that after Hurricane Maria, those incremental wins will be lost.

Going YA: Bernie Sanders' latest book is doing really, really well on the Young Adult best-seller lists. Ruth Graham read it, liked it, and now thinks more political manifestos should be written as young adult books. (Classic Ruth!)

R.I.P.: Charley Shively, a mostly forgotten advocate for gay liberation, died last weekend. For historian Jim Downs, Shively represents a fiery, rebellious strain of LGBTQ activism that's mostly lost in 2017.

For fun: Seth Meyers sends a message.

Complicated,

Rebecca