Trump’s North Korea Threats, Battle of the Sexes, and How Muslim Americans Radicalize

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Flying solo: Donald Trump has been talking about North Korea like he alone has the power to defend our allies or launch a pre-emptive strike. Such actions would constitute an impeachment-worthy violation of the War Powers Act, Bruce Ackerman writes. In fact, Trump should probably start talking to Congress about North Korea right now.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



My extremist twin: In the latest installment of his video series on being a Muslim in America, Aymann Ismail talks to a young man who radicalized and feels like he’s looking into a mirror.

Advertisement



Give us our due: Meteorologist Mike Smith wants you to know: Weather forecasting in 2017 is actually really, really great.

Sounds familiar: Overprepared, sincere woman vs. blowhard jerkface? Battle of the Sexes is a serious election 2016 triggerfest, Rachel Withers warns.

Honest art: Benjamin Frisch was a caricaturist in an amusement park. He thinks it’s one of the most difficult customer service jobs out there.

Gotta pay The Man,

Rebecca