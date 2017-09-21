 Trump’s North Korea threats, the movie Battle of the Sexes, and Muslim American roads to radicalization, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Trump’s North Korea Threats, Battle of the Sexes, and How Muslim Americans Radicalize

Sept. 21 2017 6:39 PM

The Angle: I, Radical Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s North Korea threats, Battle of the Sexes, and how young Muslim Americans radicalize.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the press while Donald Trump at the Palace Hotel on Tuesday in New York City.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Flying solo: Donald Trump has been talking about North Korea like he alone has the power to defend our allies or launch a pre-emptive strike. Such actions would constitute an impeachment-worthy violation of the War Powers Act, Bruce Ackerman writes. In fact, Trump should probably start talking to Congress about North Korea right now.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

My extremist twin: In the latest installment of his video series on being a Muslim in America, Aymann Ismail talks to a young man who radicalized and feels like he’s looking into a mirror.

Give us our due: Meteorologist Mike Smith wants you to know: Weather forecasting in 2017 is actually really, really great.

Sounds familiar: Overprepared, sincere woman vs. blowhard jerkface? Battle of the Sexes is a serious election 2016 triggerfest, Rachel Withers warns.

Honest art: Benjamin Frisch was a caricaturist in an amusement park. He thinks it’s one of the most difficult customer service jobs out there.

For fun: Boy, Nic Cage has been busy.

Gotta pay The Man,

Rebecca