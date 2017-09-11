Trump’s “Independent” Turn, Adapting It, and the Canonization of Mychal Judge

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sixteen years gone: Father Mychal Judge died in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Judge was gay and had spent years trying to extend the ministry of the Catholic Church to the queer community. Could he ever be canonized? Ruth Graham looks at the barriers to sainthood.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Party line: The idea that Donald Trump has become some kind of wild maverick is ridiculous, Jamelle Bouie writes. Even if his tweets do sometimes give the Republican leadership fits, everything he’s done so far has been strictly GOP.

Marque dos: “Press one for English” is a go-to talking point for angry righties who resent immigration. As part of our new pop-up blog about customer service, Always Right, Henry Grabar tried very hard to find even one company that makes you press that single button.

On it: Jack Hamilton has read Stephen King’s It more times than he should probably admit. Here are the things about the book that he missed most while watching the very enjoyable new adaptation.

