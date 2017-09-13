Gerrymandering, Hillary’s Audiobook, and Bannon’s Intellectualism

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

What a joke: Steve Bannon is supposed to be a Serious Person who cares about history and philosophy. Jamelle Bouie unpacks part of his recent 60 Minutes interview to show just what a Potemkin village Bannon’s supposed erudition really is.

Bad news: The Supreme Court has just blocked two federal district court rulings that would have forced Texas to redraw gerrymandered districts. The decision will have dire consequences for the 2018 election, Mark Joseph Stern worries.

One more norm: Republicans now want to get rid of the “blue slip” tradition that lets senators slow down presidential nominations of judges to courts in their states. That’s just one more bit of hypocrisy on the part of a party that used blue slips liberally in the Obama era, Dahlia Lithwick writes.

Really lovely: Hillary Clinton’s book makes for a wry, knowing, expressive self-narrated audiobook. Katy Waldman was listening.

For fun: old photos of Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer.

