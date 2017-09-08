Airport Retail, Gone With the Wind, and Trump’s Bipartisan Turn

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Short-lived: President Trump’s “deal” with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer this week is but a fleeting instance of bipartisan cooperation, Jim Newell writes. It can’t last, Reihan Salam agrees; among other factors, Democrats will eventually see little advantage in cozying up to such an unpopular leader.

Rebecca Onion



It won’t be you: Henry Grabar runs down Amazon’s long list of desiderata for a city to host its new headquarters and finds it hard to see how any town will be able to fulfill the behemoth’s desires.

Where retail thrives: The airport is the one place where people reliably buy things in person, Daniel Gross writes. That’s why retail categories that have been flailing everywhere else—books, electronics—are booming in terminals.

Don’t shelve it: Gone With the Wind is a monument to the Confederate way of life, and it’s full of racism. Angelica Jade Bastién thinks we should watch it anyway and learn from its contradictions.

For fun: Rush Limbaugh, hurricane expert.

