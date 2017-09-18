The Emmys, the New Health Care Bill, and the Racial Wealth Gap

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Bad to worse: The new Republican health care proposal is “the most extreme yet,” according to Jordan Weissmann. Its passage would be a disaster: The bill “repeals Obamacare but doesn’t replace it in any meaningful sense.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Pulling away: The racial wealth gap is getting worse. Jamelle Bouie looks at a report on the last three decades of widening differences between black, white, and Latino median household wealth and wonders how anyone can say we’re “post-racial.”

Advertisement



Behind the hard hat: Is “Iron Stache” candidate Randy Bryce a rising politician of substance? Or have the Democrats hitched their hopes to an extremely compelling working-class image? David Freedlander looks into it (and several commenters wonder why, in the age of Trump, this question even matters).

Won’t say it: The Emmys were full of implicit rebukes to Trump and Trumpism. But when the producers let Sean Spicer onstage, and The Handmaid’s Tale cast kept their acceptance speech politics-free, did those subtweets suffice? Willa Paskin wonders.

For fun: “No problem”? No problem.

No problem!

Rebecca