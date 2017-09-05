John Ashbery, Twin Peaks, and DACA

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

True colors: Jeff Sessions’ announcement today that President Trump will end DACA showcased the real reasons why the administration is trying to kill the program, Mark Joseph Stern writes. At its core, this is a racist pander to the base. (And Jim Newell is uncertain Congress will do much to help the Dreamers.)

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Even us: The Chaldean community of Iraqi Christians in Michigan were huge supporters of Donald Trump in 2016, but ICE has been taking them away, anyway. Chris Gelardi chronicles a series of heartbreaking removals.

Access denied: John Ashbery, who died on Sunday, was a poet of impenetrable language. That was what was wonderful about him, Katy Waldman writes: His writing was an invitation to revel in the opacity of other people’s thoughts.

What a trip: Twin Peaks: The Return, is over, and it was just as legendary and weird as the rest of Twin Peaks. Laura Miller reviews Sunday night’s finale, and Corey Atad speculates on what inspiration David Lynch’s fellow creators might take from the series this time around.

For fun: Peppa Pig vs. Australia.

