Steve Bannon’s Loyalty, “Mizzou Effect,” and the New iPhone

The Angle: New Phone, Who Dis? Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Steve Bannon's loyalty, the “Mizzou Effect,” and the new iPhone.
The next big thing: Apple introduced the new iPhones in a presentation complete with demonstrations of creepy animojis and tone-deaf vows to further monopolize our vanishing public sphere. April Glaser runs down what you'll get in the new models and explains why you'll convince yourself it's OK to pay $1,000 for the highest-end version.
One-man guy: Steve Bannon's Sunday-night 60 Minutes interview showed that the former presidential adviser saw blind loyalty to Trump as a sine qua non of serving him. Will Saletan explains that this is one of many of Bannon's fascist tendencies.
Blame game: Right-wing media is gloating over Evergreen State's drop in enrollment, attributing it to the "Mizzou Effect"—the supposed influence of student activism on a school's fortunes. Dan Engber explains that the connection may not be quite so easy to make.
Default futurist: Margaret Atwood doesn't really believe in predictions. Ed Finn interviews an author whose work has become life.
