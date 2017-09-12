 Steve Bannon's loyalty to Trump, is the "Mizzou Effect" real, and what's in the new iPhone, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Steve Bannon’s Loyalty, “Mizzou Effect,” and the New iPhone

Sept. 12 2017 6:12 PM

The Angle: New Phone, Who Dis? Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Steve Bannon's loyalty, the “Mizzou Effect,” and the new iPhone.

Apple-Holds-Product-Launch-Event-At-New-Campus-In-Cupertino
Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi speaks during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Tuesday in Cupertino, California.

The next big thing: Apple introduced the new iPhones in a presentation complete with demonstrations of creepy animojis and tone-deaf vows to further monopolize our vanishing public sphere. April Glaser runs down what you'll get in the new models and explains why you'll convince yourself it's OK to pay $1,000 for the highest-end version.

One-man guy: Steve Bannon's Sunday-night 60 Minutes interview showed that the former presidential adviser saw blind loyalty to Trump as a sine qua non of serving him. Will Saletan explains that this is one of many of Bannon's fascist tendencies.

Blame game: Right-wing media is gloating over Evergreen State's drop in enrollment, attributing it to the "Mizzou Effect"—the supposed influence of student activism on a school's fortunes. Dan Engber explains that the connection may not be quite so easy to make.

Default futurist: Margaret Atwood doesn't really believe in predictions. Ed Finn interviews an author whose work has become life.

For fun: How Ted Cruz's account might've liked That Tweet.

