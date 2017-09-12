Steve Bannon’s Loyalty, “Mizzou Effect,” and the New iPhone

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One-man guy: Steve Bannon's Sunday-night 60 Minutes interview showed that the former presidential adviser saw blind loyalty to Trump as a sine qua non of serving him. Will Saletan explains that this is one of many of Bannon's fascist tendencies.

Blame game: Right-wing media is gloating over Evergreen State's drop in enrollment, attributing it to the "Mizzou Effect"—the supposed influence of student activism on a school's fortunes. Dan Engber explains that the connection may not be quite so easy to make.

Default futurist: Margaret Atwood doesn't really believe in predictions. Ed Finn interviews an author whose work has become life.

