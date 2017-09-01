School Supplies, Rap Violence, and Social Discounting

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Price of misery: How can we account for the damage climate change (and other dangers) might do to our children, grandchildren, and far-flung descendants? As a part of our new Future of the Future series, Will Oremus looks at the academic debate over the maybe-not-quite-useful theory of social discounting.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Nothing to be done: Could engineers have prevented Harvey-scale damage by building Houston's dams differently? Adam Rogers looks into it, and finds out that the answer is “Probably not.”

Ridiculous: School supplies lists are lengthening and becoming more arcane and specific as the years pass. Ruth Graham gathers a few, and finds that moms seem to be bearing the brunt of the task of filling schools' requests for specific soaps and markers.

It's serious: There's a new school of violence in rap, and it has Craig Jenkins worried, not least because the bloody lyrics carry over into an unusually confrontational atmosphere at live shows.

For fun: A pie crust for people scared of pie crust.

That's me,

Rebecca