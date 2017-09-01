 School supply lists, an increase in violence in rap, and the theory of social discounting, in Slate's daily newsletter.

School Supplies, Rap Violence, and Social Discounting

School Supplies, Rap Violence, and Social Discounting

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Sept. 1 2017 4:12 PM

The Angle: Pricing the Future Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on school supplies, rap violence, and social discounting.

USWEATHERSTORM
A woman walks out of her home with personal items salvaged from a once-flooded house as residents begin the recovery process from Hurricane Harvey on Friday.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Price of misery: How can we account for the damage climate change (and other dangers) might do to our children, grandchildren, and far-flung descendants? As a part of our new Future of the Future series, Will Oremus looks at the academic debate over the maybe-not-quite-useful theory of social discounting.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Nothing to be done: Could engineers have prevented Harvey-scale damage by building Houston's dams differently? Adam Rogers looks into it, and finds out that the answer is “Probably not.”

Advertisement

Ridiculous: School supplies lists are lengthening and becoming more arcane and specific as the years pass. Ruth Graham gathers a few, and finds that moms seem to be bearing the brunt of the task of filling schools' requests for specific soaps and markers.

It's serious: There's a new school of violence in rap, and it has Craig Jenkins worried, not least because the bloody lyrics carry over into an unusually confrontational atmosphere at live shows.

For fun: A pie crust for people scared of pie crust.

That's me,

Rebecca