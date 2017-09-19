Sanctuary Cities, Charter Schools, and Trump’s Speech at the U.N.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Us versus them: Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations today was self-serving and nationalistic (of course), and, beneath a veneer of tolerance for other nations' sovereignty, adopted a threatening posture toward the rest of the world. Fred Kaplan didn't like it.

Who's the rule-breaker here?: Jeff Sessions keeps getting served losses in his attempts to get the courts to stop cities from declaring themselves sanctuaries for immigrants. Mark Joseph Stern thinks this shows it's the government that's out of bounds.

One more retail casualty: Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy after interventions from venture capitalists failed to turn its business around. Daniel Gross argues that this failure wasn't inevitable. Just look at Best Buy.

Second chances: Charter schools that can't get passing grades from government regulators are now converting to private schools, taking advantage of policies giving parents tax vouchers for tuition. Annie Waldman wonders whether these now-unregulated incarnations of failing schools are serving their students well.

For fun: Which Kermit is this Kermit?

