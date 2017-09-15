Mother!, Clinton’s Anger, and New Evidence of Emoluments

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

We have receipts: The transparency group Property of the People has proof that the National Security Council paid taxpayer money to stay at Mar-a-Lago in March of this year. That's the strongest evidence yet, April Glaser writes, that Trump is directly profiting from the presidency.

Get mad: Michelle Goldberg read Hillary Clinton's What Happened and thinks it's actually not angry enough. “She's more engaging when she's a little mean,” Goldberg writes.

Lololol: Ted Cruz now thinks “the media and the left seem obsessed with sex,” and believes that everyone should just lay off, man. Ruth Graham finds that pretty hilarious.

A lot to swallow: Darren Aronofsky's new movie Mother! is a real trip, Dana Stevens writes. The trailer makes it seem a little bit like a haunted-house horror flick, but it's deeply allegorical and “flamboyantly weird.” See it with a viewing companion who's down for a post-showing dissection.

