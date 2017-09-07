The New It, Hurricane Irma, and the Anxious Airport

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The worst place: Airports make us jangly for a reason, Henry Grabar writes as part of our new project, Terminal. In their halls can be found all of our most upsetting feelings of powerlessness, and our most potent sources of discontent.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Bad for him, too: Mark Joseph Stern thinks the slow-roll destruction of DACA will be terrible for the president, politically speaking. (Tiny violins!)

Without precedent: Meteorologists watching the approach of Irma are confounded. Eric Holthaus breaks down the terrifying forecasts.

Dangerous hero: The international community is notably slow to respond to reports of a bloody refugee crisis in Myanmar. Josh Keating thinks uncritical appreciation of leader Aung San Suu Kyi is a major source of the delay.

Go away, creep: Dana Stevens swears she wasn’t too scared of the new It’s clown. She just wanted to see more of that delightful gang of misfit kids.

