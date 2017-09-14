Florida’s Poop Problem, the Democrats’ Deal With Trump, and a Most Difficult Quiz

Alex Wong/Getty Images

What’s the point?: Should Democrats really be making bargains with Trump? Positive Polly Ben Mathis-Lilley looks at the upside. Negative Nancy Osita Nwanevu sees mostly drawbacks.

Rebecca Onion



Be honest: Jim Newell believes in single-payer. But he thinks the Democrats need to do a much better of job of owning its problems if they ever want to have a chance of making it happen.

System failure: Christina Cauterucci looks at the recent sexual harrassment scandal at the University of Rochester and finds that the murkiness of the university’s policies on sex between students and faculty probably let this situation go on for far too long.

Not funny: Irma left poop all over Florida, and it’s not a joke, Emily Atkin writes. People are going to get sick—and given our aging infrastructure, this could start happening many more places soon.

For fun: KKK or Breitbart?

It’s not easy,

Rebecca