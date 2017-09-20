Graham-Cassidy, Netflix and Stand-up, and the Threat to Gay Marriage

Max Whittaker/Getty Images

It’s coming: Slowly but surely, the Trump administration is nominating judges to the federal judiciary who will undermine, and eventually challenge, the 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize same-sex marriage. Mark Joseph Stern profiles a few of the most dangerous nominees.

Silver lining: If Graham-Cassidy passes, Reihan Salam argues, people will become highly engaged with state-level politics, since that’s where decisions will be made about health care spending. That’s a change that can only be good for Democrats.

Dangerous woo-woo: Louise Hay, a New Ager who recently died at the age of 90, swindled and betrayed a generation of people suffering from AIDS, David Groff writes. Her kind of pseudoscience was far from harmless.

So many hours: Netflix is paying many stand-up comedians big bucks to record specials for the streaming service. This sounds great for comedy, but the strategy is flooding the market in ways that could eventually result in harm to stand-up overall, Jesse David Fox argues.

For fun: When Trump goes flowery.

