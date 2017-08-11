Jobs Without Workers, Trump’s Bubble, and Sandal Season

John Moore/Getty Images

Padded box: Donald Trump lives in a bubble, which is why he won't try anything at all to win back the voters currently dropping from the fringes of his 2016 constituency with great rapidity, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Down South: If Trump and Mitch McConnell are at each others' throats on Twitter these days, you couldn't tell it by looking at the special Senate election in Alabama, Jim Newell finds. There, they're a united front, working to keep Luther Strange in place.

Advertisement



Can't fill it: Why are so many American employers having trouble staffing up their jobs? There are a few possible causes (deportations, baby boomers aging out), but it could be that workers are just saying no to low wages, Daniel Gross argues.

Ow, it hurts: Heather Schwedel loves wearing sandals in summer, despite all the pain they cause her. So she found an extremely opinionated podiatrist willing to take her shoe shopping.

For fun: Bill Hader does a Scaramucci, romps a bit.

It's a match,

Rebecca