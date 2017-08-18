Ugly History, Bannon’s Exit, and Kaepernick’s Year

The Angle: Kaep Won Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on ugly history, Bannon’s exit, and Colin Kaepernick’s year.
Sticking it out: Colin Kaepernick has had a tough year. His anthem protest has triggered the most conservative feelings of NFL owners and fans, and he remains jobless. Yet, Josh Levin writes, the activist-athlete's influence has grown.
Afterlife: Steve Bannon is gone, but his ideas—especially on immigration and trade protection—are hardly purged from the White House, Jordan Weissmann writes.
No dates for you: OkCupid is very proud to have banned white supremacist Christopher Cantwell from its service. It makes no sense, Christina Cauterucci writes; the platform has always been set up to help racists find each other.
Not that beauty: Trump likes cheap mass-produced statues, hates beautiful public lands. Susan Matthews analyzes the singular tastes of our preservationist in chief.
For fun: Creative ideas for monument reuse.
