Ugly History, Bannon’s Exit, and Kaepernick’s Year

Sticking it out: Colin Kaepernick has had a tough year. His anthem protest has triggered the most conservative feelings of NFL owners and fans, and he remains jobless. Yet, Josh Levin writes, the activist-athlete's influence has grown.

Afterlife: Steve Bannon is gone, but his ideas—especially on immigration and trade protection—are hardly purged from the White House, Jordan Weissmann writes.

No dates for you: OkCupid is very proud to have banned white supremacist Christopher Cantwell from its service. It makes no sense, Christina Cauterucci writes; the platform has always been set up to help racists find each other.

Not that beauty: Trump likes cheap mass-produced statues, hates beautiful public lands. Susan Matthews analyzes the singular tastes of our preservationist in chief.

For fun: Creative ideas for monument reuse.

