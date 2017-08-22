Trump’s Foreign Policy, Rewards for Kids, and Javanka’s Weakness

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Same as before: If you put his crazy Twitter proclamations aside, Donald Trump's foreign policy is pretty much a continuation of Obama's, Josh Keating writes. It turns out the man is just too weak to disrupt the foreign-policy establishment.

Rebecca Onion



No idea: What, exactly, does Trump plan to do in Afghanistan? His hyped-up speech on Monday night was basically substance-free and left everyone guessing at his true intentions, Fred Kaplan writes.

Valiant failures: Unnamed sources keep telling the media that Jared and Ivanka, when not on vacation, have tried to keep Trump from being Trump. Katy Waldman wonders, along with the rest of the world, just who those sources might be.

Stickers? Why not: Parenting orthodoxy currently holds that rewarding kids will destroy their intrinsic motivation to carry out the tasks of daily life. Melinda Wenner Moyer looks at the research and decides to go ahead with her point system anyway.

