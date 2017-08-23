Joe Arpaio’s Pardon, an Antifa Activist, and Trump’s Rally in Phoenix

The Angle: Melting in Phoenix Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Joe Arpaio, an antifa activist, and Trump’s rally in Phoenix.
Too hot for this: Trump’s Phoenix rally on Tuesday was truly embarrassing, Jamelle Bouie writes. The president should just keep on blabbing, Will Saletan thinks; eventually, he’ll hoist himself by his own petard. Jim Newell was there and saw the train go off the rails.
Peas in a pod: The president’s probably-maybe-definitely pardon of Joe Arpaio makes sense, Dahlia Lithwick writes. Both men have made a practice of defying the rule of law.
Keeping a vigil: Michelle Goldberg profiles Daryle Jenkins, one of the only antifa activists who’s willing to talk to the media.
Deck chairs, Titanic: The big trade between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday (one fancy point guard bad on defense for another fancy point guard bad on defense) means nothing, Nick Greene argues. The East still has no hope against Golden State.
For fun: Game of Thrones battles, ranked.
