The Google Manifesto, Toughened-Up Democrats, and Lawsuits Against the Trans Troops Ban

Not what you think it means: The Google employee who circulated a memo about women's supposed innate intellectual differences relied heavily on the authority of “science.” We could have a much more productive conversation about women in STEM if we stopped believing that “science” = “truth,” physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein argues.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Speaking of science: Lawyers, working overtime in the age of Trump, are now hopping into the breach to defend scientists whose work is being tampered with and altered under the new regime. Dahlia Lithwick makes me, once again, wonder if I should have gone to law school after all.

Tough guys: Amy McGrath and @IronStache seem to be the Democrats’ best idea of what it might take to win in 2018. Katy Waldman wonders why Democrats have to look like Republicans to have a chance.

Just might work: A new lawsuit against Trump’s trans troops ban is very crafty, Mark Joseph Stern reports. The ball is now firmly in the government’s court.

For fun: Making neural networks, then watching them go off the rails.

So cool,

Rebecca