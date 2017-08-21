Broken Science, a Charlottesville Hero, and Kakutani’s Language

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Don’t say “broken”: Should science writers refrain from using the B word to describe the current replication crisis in order to avoid stoking anti-science sentiment? Dan Engber wonders what his responsibility is.

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Hero of a college town: Tyler Magill, who suffered a stroke after the violence in Charlottesville, is a quintessential blue-town fixture, an eclectic DJ, and curator of weird lefty culture, his co-worker Jordan Taylor writes. He’s just the type of person the right wing loves to hate.

A thing of beauty: The release of the probably-OK, maybe-just-mediocre movie Tulip Fever has been so epically mishandled—across continents, time, and space—that it warms Kyle Buchanan’s heart.

Limn this: Andrew Kahn put together a dataset of Michiko Kakutani’s work, and it’s a revealing portrait of criticism and literature over the past three and a half decades.

Fine people,

Rebecca