Resistance Thirst, Word’s Badness, and Trump’s Rightness

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Getting out: All that being said, the GOP luminaries who have started to back away from POTUS should be encouraged. Dahlia Lithwick is here to sing them a little song.

Not productive: Katy Waldman looks at former Obama photographer Pete Souza’s Instagram feed and sees a disheartening parade of liberals congratulating themselves, mourning the past, and performing virtue. This isn’t how we’ll get anywhere, she argues.

Beware: Microsoft Word’s writing advice is awful, Jacob Brogan finds. More often than not, the software’s grammar and style suggestions adhere to regurgitated rules that will make you sound like a robot.

For fun: Lara Trump is not good at TV.

