Resistance Thirst, Word’s Badness, and Trump’s Rightness

The Angle: Stopped Clock Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Word’s badness, resistance thirst, and Trump’s rightness.
Everyone’s right sometimes: Mark today on your calendar: Trump is (mostly, sort of) correct about a few things. The Russia sanctions bill is not entirely constitutional. And what we’re doing in Afghanistan is not very effective. Hey, it appears he knows the difference between spin and real life! Small mercies.
Getting out: All that being said, the GOP luminaries who have started to back away from POTUS should be encouraged. Dahlia Lithwick is here to sing them a little song.
Not productive: Katy Waldman looks at former Obama photographer Pete Souza’s Instagram feed and sees a disheartening parade of liberals congratulating themselves, mourning the past, and performing virtue. This isn’t how we’ll get anywhere, she argues.
Beware: Microsoft Word’s writing advice is awful, Jacob Brogan finds. More often than not, the software’s grammar and style suggestions adhere to regurgitated rules that will make you sound like a robot.
For fun: Lara Trump is not good at TV.
