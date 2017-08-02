Our Warrior Caste, Antibiotics Courses, and Clarence Thomas’ Far-Reaching Power

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

He’s everywhere: With the advent of Trump, Justice Clarence Thomas stands poised to extend his influence far into the reaches of the judiciary, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern write. His former clerks, a hand-picked bunch who believe what he believes, are now stepping into power.

The loyal watchdog: For a self-proclaimedly suspicious and paranoid man, John Kelly is extremely trusting of Trump and all of his relatives, William Saletan points out. We shouldn’t be looking to Kelly to bring sanity to this situation.

Family business: Our military is increasingly populated by multigenerational families of servicemembers. That’s bad news for our relationship to war, Amy Schafer writes.

Maybe stop: Should you keep on taking a full prescribed course of antibiotics even after you feel better? Researcher Brad Spellberg says you shouldn’t. That practice only makes bacteria stronger.

For fun: Chicken deliciousness.

