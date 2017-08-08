Market Instability, the Disappointing Bachelorette, and Trump’s Prospects in 2020

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Enemies gather: Trump’s potential 2020 primary challengers are rustling about very early in his term, Jamelle Bouie observes. It doesn’t look good for the president’s prospects—or his party’s.

At last: It took half a year, but markets are finally realizing that Trump = uncertainty, Daniel Gross writes. Without movement on trade, and with crazy Twitter threats directed toward North Korea, the president’s volatility and ineffectiveness is beginning to sour the economy.

A persistent myth: Trumpsters have recently begun to complain that the president will not be fairly treated by a grand jury drawn from the population of Washington, D.C. This sounds familiar to Dahlia Lithwick, who diagnoses a persistent tendency to assume that “bias” is exclusive to people of color.

So disappointing: The first black Bachelorette, Robin M. Boylorn writes, had to the potential to throw wrenches in conventional representations of black women and black love. Instead, the show failed on every level.

