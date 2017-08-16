Joe Arpaio’s Pardon, The “Alt-Left” in Charlottesville, and CEOs and Generals Jumping Ship

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Saturday stories: Dahlia Lithwick speaks to several Charlottesville counterprotesters who had firsthand experiences with the “alt-left.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Jumping ship: Powerful people are deserting Trump. Daniel Gross explains why CEOs decided to act, and Fred Kaplan wonders what generals speaking out against the commander in chief means for the future of civilian control of the military.

Advertisement



Already happening: Trump’s idea to pardon racist, oppressive ex-lawman Joe Arpaio shows that we already live under white supremacy, Mark Joseph Stern argues.

Good to see you: Gendry, the last Robert Baratheon bastard standing, returned to Game of Thrones on Sunday, and that could be huge. Hillary Kelly explains.

For fun: Maps of old Nintendo games!

Thanks, Mappy,

Rebecca