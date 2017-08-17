Eclipse-Watching, UVA’s Vigil, and a Plea to Bring the Monuments Down

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Bring ’em down: Two great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson wrote an open letter pleading for monuments of their ancestor to be razed.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Here to hurt: The Vice documentary on Charlottesville that’s been making the viral rounds is very much worth watching, Leon Neyfakh argues. It clearly shows that Unite the Right arrived in Virginia hoping for violence.

Lean on me: UVA has its issues. But UVA professor (and Slate pop critic) Jack Hamilton went to the candelight vigil Wednesday night, and it made him love the school.

Still sick: As it becomes clearer than ever that opioid overprescription has caused a public health crisis, some patients who rely on strong painkillers are finding themselves without a net and desperate. Stefan Kertesz and Sally Satel report.

For fun: Forgot about the eclipse, in all this terrestrial madness? How to make last-minute watching plans.

I, for one, forgot,

Rebecca