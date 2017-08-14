 How socialists should try to win American voters, Halo Top’s promise, and the Charlottesville clashes, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Socialism’s Prospects, Halo Top, and What Happened in Charlottesville

Socialism’s Prospects, Halo Top, and What Happened in Charlottesville

Aug. 14 2017 6:10 PM

The Angle: Sad Monday Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on socialist prospects, Halo Top, and Charlottesville.

Court-Hearing-For-James-Alex-Fields-Suspect-Who-Drove-Car-Into-Group-Of-Activists-Protesting-After-White-Supremacists-Rally
From center, Matthew Heinbach of the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party is surrounded by journalists on Monday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Not on your life: Dahlia Lithwick has a message for the right-wing protesters who descended on her town: Nice try.

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

It worked: The white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville got a president to issue a “condemnation” that might as well have been an endorsement. That was a victory, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Too sad to be ironic: The Ohio man who allegedly used his Dodge Challenger to run down counterprotesters in Charlottesville was acting out a long-held fantasy of American right-wingers by employing a jihadi tactic, Henry Grabar writes.

Lefty prospects: Socialists need to think bigger in order to gain ground in the United States, Osita Nwanevu argues. As conservatives have found out, grass-roots projects aiming to sell ideology are better investments than election-by-election battles.

Delicious fakeness: Halo Top, the ice cream that’s bizarrely low-calorie, is a pint-size embodiment of Americans’ disordered relationship with eating, Heather Schwedel writes.

For fun: Worst in Westeros this week: those smug old maesters.

