Socialism’s Prospects, Halo Top, and What Happened in Charlottesville

Not on your life: Dahlia Lithwick has a message for the right-wing protesters who descended on her town: Nice try.

It worked: The white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville got a president to issue a “condemnation” that might as well have been an endorsement. That was a victory, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Too sad to be ironic: The Ohio man who allegedly used his Dodge Challenger to run down counterprotesters in Charlottesville was acting out a long-held fantasy of American right-wingers by employing a jihadi tactic, Henry Grabar writes.

Lefty prospects: Socialists need to think bigger in order to gain ground in the United States, Osita Nwanevu argues. As conservatives have found out, grass-roots projects aiming to sell ideology are better investments than election-by-election battles.

Delicious fakeness: Halo Top, the ice cream that’s bizarrely low-calorie, is a pint-size embodiment of Americans’ disordered relationship with eating, Heather Schwedel writes.

For fun: Worst in Westeros this week: those smug old maesters.

