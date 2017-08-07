Generals in Charge, Jeff Sessions’ War on Weed, and Jaime Lannister’s Failings

Alex Wong/Getty Images

He won’t give up: Even though his own experts have advised Jeff Sessions to stay away from state-level legalization of marijuana, the attorney general seems determined to throw wrenches in the process. Mark Joseph Stern explains how the inveterate weed-hater might go about making trouble for states where pot is becoming legal.

Yessir: Contra Glenn Greenwald, Michelle Goldberg sees the growing power of generals in the Trump Administration as a “symptom, not the cause of democratic crisis.”

Long time coming: Barbara Lee was the only member of the House to vote against the Authorization for the Use of Military Force after 9/11. Josh Keating talks to the representative about new hopes for that amendment’s repeal.

