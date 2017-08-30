Bollards, WHIPs, and Unfilled Positions

Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images

Nobody home: Even Laura Ingraham seems to have realized that keeping so many government posts unfilled is hampering our ability to respond to crises. Fred Kaplan wonders if Trump will ever come to understand that he needs to start hiring people.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Just for the optics: Even if Justice Neil Gorsuch won’t technically commit any ethics blunders by giving a speech at the Trump Hotel, he should pull back from the plan anyway, Mark Joseph Stern argues—if only to give people reason to have faith in his independence.

Not sui generis: Joe Arpaio has been our poster boy for law enforcement malfeasance, but he’s far from the only bad sheriff in town, Rebecca McCray writes.

Put a bollard on it: Will the recent killings of civilians by motorists prompt even more urban planners to sprinkle bollards—those familiar short, squat posts—through our cityscapes? Henry Grabar is a fan, but not as much of a fan as this guy.

For fun: What is a WHIP?

