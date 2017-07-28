Trumpcare’s Late-Night Death, the Enabling Mooch, and Arcade Fire’s Return

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The death knell: Late last night, Sen. John McCain cast his deciding vote against the Senate’s “skinny repeal” proposal in dramatic fashion, thereby blocking his party’s effort to repeal Obamacare. But Jeremy Stahl points out that Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins deserve equal—and perhaps more—credit for their “no” votes as well.

The dangerous Mooch: Newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is already turning heads, stealing headlines, and name-dropping with aplomb. Look beneath the surface though, Felix Salmon warns, and you’ll find a chameleon who “is perfectly happy being a thug for hire, doing whatever bidding the president asks of him and doing it with maximum relish”—and that’s making him Trump’s most dangerous enabler yet.

The return of Arcade Fire: Carl Wilson reviews the new album from the 15-year-old band and explores what happens when music fans demand too much of artists and when those artists try too hard to please.

The multiple universes of Rick and Morty: Adult Swim’s beloved animated series is also back this weekend, and Meeri Kim got scientists to weigh in on whether its unique spin on the multiverse accurately reflects real physics. (Regardless, the show is still funny.)

For fun: Kendrick Lamar has a new music video, and it stars Rihanna and … Street Sharks?!

