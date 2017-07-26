Trump’s Transgender Ban, Gentrification, and Experimental Medicine

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump’s transgender ban: This morning, Trump announced he would bar transgender people from serving openly in the U.S. military. Shockingly, the Pentagon wasn’t briefed in advance. Mark Joseph Stern reports on what seems to have led to Trump’s decision and what could happen next.

Overestimating new medicines: On Monday, the parents of Charlie Gard announced they were giving up treating their 11-month-old child, who suffers from a rare and deadly gene mutation. Daniel Engber breaks down the problem with experimental treatments like the one the Gards were trying to access: We’re often too optimistic about how well new and innovative medicines will work.

Gentrification vs. authenticity: What happens when a bar in a quickly gentrifying part of Brooklyn spotlights its “bullet hole–ridden wall”? Protesters mobilize. Henry Grabar explores the complexities of gentrification, which often mines a neighborhood’s complex past for easy nostalgia.

“That Guy”: Since he left Silicon Valley, actor T.J. Miller has given a number of self-absorbed interviews that have placed him clearly in the category of “the Worst.” Rebecca Schuman pinpoints Miller’s problem: He’s That Guy you knew in grad school.

For fun: Why do we love comparing Jared Kushner to Stranger Things’ Eleven or the Babadook?

Chau