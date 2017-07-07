 Trump's relationship to wrestling, the Cuomo 2020 movement, and the Voter Integrity Commission, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Trump and Wrestling, Cuomo 2020, and the Voter Integrity Commission

July 7 2017 5:54 PM

The Angle: Underlying Motives Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump and wrestling, Andrew Cuomo 2020, and the Voter Integrity Commission.

Voting for the first time since 1982, June Fournier, 78, walks by a collection of campaign signs as she exits the Paddison Memorial Library polling place on Nov. 8 in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Watch out: We should hold off on too much celebration of state-level resistance to the Voter Integrity Commission's recent data request, political scientist Michael McDonald tells Mark Joseph Stern. The commission is moving forward despite the roadblock, and it's coming for the Motor Voter Act.

What's that I hear?: Trump's “Western civilization” speech, given in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, was peppered with dog whistles for white nationalists, writes Jamelle Bouie. Political analysts need to recognize—and name—this stuff more often.

Kayfabe: An unfamiliar term from the world of pro wrestling can help us understand why Trump acts the way he does on Twitter. Chris Kelly explains.

Stop it, just stop it: Andrew Cuomo 2020? “Noooooooooooo”—Ben Mathis-Lilley.

For fun: A football team's social media people get tricksy.

