Trump and Wrestling, Cuomo 2020, and the Voter Integrity Commission

Watch out: We should hold off on too much celebration of state-level resistance to the Voter Integrity Commission's recent data request, political scientist Michael McDonald tells Mark Joseph Stern. The commission is moving forward despite the roadblock, and it's coming for the Motor Voter Act.

What's that I hear?: Trump's “Western civilization” speech, given in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, was peppered with dog whistles for white nationalists, writes Jamelle Bouie. Political analysts need to recognize—and name—this stuff more often.

Kayfabe: An unfamiliar term from the world of pro wrestling can help us understand why Trump acts the way he does on Twitter. Chris Kelly explains.

Stop it, just stop it: Andrew Cuomo 2020? “Noooooooooooo”—Ben Mathis-Lilley.

