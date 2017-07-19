POTUS and the Troops, Bad Arya Stark, and Comedy in the Age of Trump

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A president walks into a bar: Have Donald Trump and his trolls “killed comedy”? Hardly, Andrew Kahn writes. Though we like to forget it, comedy hasn’t always slanted liberal, and it hasn’t always told the truth.

One way to do it: Jay Sekulow, Trump’s attorney, has settled on a new way to help his client evade allegations of Russian collusion, Will Saletan finds. The tactic: Sekulow accuses the people asking questions of crimes.

Commander of nothing: Trump invited members of the armed services to lunch at the White House on Tuesday, saying he wanted to ask them their opinion on strategy in Afghanistan. The spectacle infuriated Philip Carter, who writes that this gimmick can’t make up for Trump’s abdication of responsibility around all things military.

The pointy end: Game of Thrones’ wee assassin Arya Stark has turned heel, Hillary Kelly argues. Let’s seriously reconsider whether we should be cheering her on.

For fun: Just one California Republican in search of the truth.

