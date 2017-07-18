The Iran Deal, The Health Care Bill, and the Wonders Of Dunkirk

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

One little question: The GOP cannot agree on whether healthy people should be paying to subsidize sick people. That, Jordan Weissmann writes, is the nagging philosophical dilemma that's made it impossible for Republicans to propose an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

Another failure: Add to Trumpcare's death in the Senate Monday's less-noted Trump fail, which was his inability to mess with Obama's nuclear deal with Iran. Fred Kaplan explains that Iran keeps meeting inspection terms set up by the accord, and Trump's frustration with the situation is mounting.

The R. Kelly beat: Josh Levin talks with Jim DeRogatis, the journalist who's spent almost two decades writing about the R&B singer's alleged sex crimes and whose latest piece on the topic went up on BuzzFeed yesterday.

Chills: I got them just from reading Dana Stevens' review of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Better bring a sweater to the theater.

For fun: Joy No. 1: Swole Bezos. Joy No. 2: Box Swift.

