Anthony Scaramucci, the Limits of the Law, and Anti-Abortion Protesters’ Big Moment

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mini-me: New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is super Trumpy, Daniel Gross writes. The guy even has his own crappy Midtown restaurant and sketchy international business deals.

Rebecca Onion



Lawyers are great, but: Dahlia Lithwick sees you hoping that lawyers and judges will save you from Trump, and she’s here to explain that there’s no magic wand.

Going to hurt: Of all the humdingers in this week’s New York Times interview with the president, the lie that will return to nip him in the leg is Trump’s statement that he did not seek a private audience with James Comey, Jeremy Stahl argues. There were just too many witnesses, and the point is just too important.

Scary in Kentucky: Anti-abortion protesters at the state’s only clinic feel empowered by the Trump administration, Michelle Goldberg reports from Louisville. They’re pushing limits and hoping the Department of Justice will be slow to enforce federal law protecting doctors and their patients.

For fun: The editor of “intentionally brain-dead” satire Decker on how the Trump administration is biting the show’s style.



