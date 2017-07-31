Sam Shepard, Screen Savers, and the Firing of the Mooch

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Awwww man: I was on vacation all last week and missed out on the Mooch. Now he’s gone! As Christina Cauterucci writes, he may have been the best Trump hire yet.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Be afraid: The Trump who’s not getting what he wants on the home front may try to start something abroad, Josh Keating warns. And given the man’s track record and general disposition, that “something” isn’t likely to be good.

Advertisement



Join us: What’s going to happen now that some of Trump’s natural allies—cops and generals—have begun to speak out against him? Dahlia Lithwick and Scott Pilutik speculate.

Spinning beauties: As software phases out screen savers, Jacob Brogan writes an elegy for the dreams of machines.

R.I.P.: To actor and playwright Sam Shepard, who as Isaac Butler writes, was relentless, inspiring, and sui generis.

For fun: The intense Britishness of Dunkirk.

All those uncuttable queues,

Rebecca