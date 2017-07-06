Minimum Wage in Seattle, the Future of Marriage Equality, and Trump’s Meeting With Putin

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Danger, danger: Fred Kaplan sees many perils in the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin. The biggest problem, from the American perspective? Putin knows what he wants, while Trump—vulnerable in his eagerness for a “win”—seems to have no idea.

Airtight: Samuel W. Buell thinks the obstruction of justice case against Trump is already “crystal clear.”

Backfire: If, as a recent study seems to show, Seattle’s minimum wage hike really is depriving workers of hours and jobs, what should Democrats who’ve thrown their political weight behind plans to raise pay floors do? Jordan Weissmann fears many may think it’s too late to back off.

Dim future: Might the Supreme Court overturn Obergefell v. Hodges? Mark Joseph Stern sketches out several scenarios in which the relatively new right to marriage equality vanishes.

For fun: 93 Game of Thrones characters, ranked from Good to Evil.

