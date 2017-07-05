Doctors With Disabilities, the Charlie Gard Case, and the Question to Ask Trump’s Judicial Nominees

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Please ask: Once, surveying judicial nominees about their particular political beliefs was a no-no, but Peter M. Shane argues that those days are over. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee must question Trump’s nominees on their views of presidential authority.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Sad lesson: The right is shaping the story of desperately ill British infant Charlie Gard into a cautionary tale demonstrating the wrongness of a single-payer system. In fact, Ruth Graham writes, the situation makes the left’s case that all people deserve care.

Advertisement



Doctors of all kinds: We need more medical professionals with disabilities, argues Nathan Kohrman. And finally, med schools are starting to take heed.

Soldiering on: After James Mattis’ decision last week to delay a plan to integrate trans troops, Nathaniel Frank writes, it feels very much like the Department of Defense is about to institute a policy reminiscent of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

For fun: Why in Westeros is George R.R. Martin so fixated on soup?

Chowder Hunt on,

Rebecca