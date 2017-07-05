Doctors With Disabilities, the Charlie Gard Case, and the Question to Ask Trump’s Judicial Nominees

The Angle: Litmus Test Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on doctors with disabilities, the Charlie Gard case, and a question for Trump’s judicial nominees.
Please ask: Once, surveying judicial nominees about their particular political beliefs was a no-no, but Peter M. Shane argues that those days are over. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee must question Trump’s nominees on their views of presidential authority.
Sad lesson: The right is shaping the story of desperately ill British infant Charlie Gard into a cautionary tale demonstrating the wrongness of a single-payer system. In fact, Ruth Graham writes, the situation makes the left’s case that all people deserve care.
Doctors of all kinds: We need more medical professionals with disabilities, argues Nathan Kohrman. And finally, med schools are starting to take heed.
Soldiering on: After James Mattis’ decision last week to delay a plan to integrate trans troops, Nathaniel Frank writes, it feels very much like the Department of Defense is about to institute a policy reminiscent of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
For fun: Why in Westeros is George R.R. Martin so fixated on soup?
Chowder Hunt on,
Rebecca