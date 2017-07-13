Dieting and Placebos, the Lost American Raise, and the Inertness of Ben Sasse

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Senator, step up: Ben Sasse is a Republican senator from Nebraska with many admirable qualities, Ben Mathis-Lilley writes. He’s intelligent and curious, and he believes in democracy. So why isn’t he standing up to his party?

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



No cookies: President Trump deserves absolutely zero kudos for letting a team of Afghan girls come into the United States to attend a robotics competition, Torie Bosch argues. If we give him any credit for the action, we’re playing into his strategy of government by gimmickry.

Small paychecks: Why are American wages still stagnant, despite the relatively healthy economy? Daniel Gross thinks businesses still haven’t readjusted their expectations from the bad times in 2008 and 2009—and they should.

In your head: Could diets function via the placebo effect? Erik Vance finds a small but growing body of evidence that they might.

For fun: How to draw a ham sandwich.

Very tasty,

Rebecca