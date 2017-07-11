Climate Alarmism, Punchable Faces, and Donnie’s Emails

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A smoking gun?: Was Donald Trump Jr.'s email chain with a Russian contact definitive proof of the Trump camp's collusion in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee last summer? Michelle Goldberg argues yes. Dahlia Lithwick adds that even if Trump isn't guilty of treason, he could be on the hook for accepting a campaign contribution from a foreign national.

Be afraid: People arguing that New York's David Wallace-Wells was too alarmist in his cover story about the climate crisis and will provoke a paralyzing despair in his readers have got it all wrong, Susan Matthews writes.

“Addressing climate change does not rely on people being psychologically self-possessed enough to freely give up meat and airplane rides for the greater good,” Matthews argues. “There is no amount of individual good intention that can solve this massive, structural problem in enough time to have an impact. What we need is leaders who will take this problem seriously.”

How they'll do it: Leon Neyfakh predicts the methods Trump's Voter Integrity Commission will use to shape voter rolls to Republican advantage, with “aggressive” purges carried out “under threat of litigation” leading the way.

For fun: Some male faces are more punchable than others.

