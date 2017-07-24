Another Presidential Breach, Homicidal Nurses, and MS Paint’s Retirement

Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

Unlawful orders: At a ceremony on Saturday, President Trump urged sailors to call their representatives and ask them to “make sure you get health care.” Phillip Carter breaks down the seriousness of a president breaching long-standing norms of civil-military relations by commanding them to wade into the political fray and support the GOP agenda.

“Surprising yet inevitable”: People have joked that the last few months of American politics have felt like a movie. Yascha Mounk explains why a dark ending is beginning to feel inevitable.

The killer caretaker: Last month, Bethe Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight murders and six attempted murders over the course of nine years. She’s now considered one of Canada’s most prolific serial killers. But, as Daniel Engber reports, she’s less representative of the coy and seductive villains you see in the movies, and more the archetype of a type of criminal that isn’t so widely known: the homicidal nurse.

Girls of Thrones: Perhaps you became distracted by the usual death and destruction at the end of last night’s episode of Game of Thrones (spoilers here), but Rachel Withers noticed something surprising about the constitution of Daenerys Targaryen’s war council: “a conspicuous (near-)absence of cock. A 9:1 person-to-penis ratio, in fact.” Here’s hoping America takes note.

For fun: Remember Microsoft Paint? The seminal drawing program of our childhoods is being sent off to the retirement home. Jacob Brogan writes an obituary.

