Two Supreme Court Decisions, Queer Villains, and the AHCA’s Prospects

Not dead yet: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s announcement on Tuesday that he’ll delay the vote on Trumpcare didn't settle Jim Newell’s nerves overmuch. The Republican leadership in the Senate could still come back after the July Fourth break and offer holdouts just enough to get their support.

Two decisions: In its Monday ruling on a case about the awarding of state funds for playground materials, the Supreme Court may have obligated states to subsidize religion, Perry Grossman and Mark Joseph Stern write. And new Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a dissent in a case about same-sex parents’ right to be listed on their children’s birth certificates that was not only anti-gay, but factually challenged, Stern reports.

Don’t worry: Contra a very gripping viral story, people almost certainly can’t suffer overdoses simply from touching the powerful opioid Fentanyl. Jeremy Samuel Faust looks into it.

Hooray for the bad guys: Christina Cauterucci praises high-profile queer villains, like Peter Thiel and Milo Yiannopoulos, for proving that gay people are just people.

For fun: Poor wittle congressmen got nowhere to live? Let them have dorms!

