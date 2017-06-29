Trump vs. Obamacare, Same-Sex Spouses, and POTUS’ Latest Insane Tweets

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

He can’t help it: President Trump has managed to keep his misognyist tendencies quiet during the first few months of his administration. With today’s tweets, Michelle Goldberg argues, he shows that the stress of being in office is getting to him.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Make it so: Trump speaks as though Obamacare were already dead and in the dustbin. That’s so he’ll stop having to hear how much better it is than Trumpcare, William Saletan writes.

Staring down Islamophobia: In the first two installments of Slate’s new video series, our Aymann Ismail seeks out and speaks with people who fear Muslims, wherever they may be.

Not my “partner”: People in married same-sex couples should claim the title of “wife” or “husband” for their spouse, Jacy Topps writes. Letting everyone else choose neutral alternative language denies the reality of gay marriage.

