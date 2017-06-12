The Trump-Themed Julius Caesar, Internet Cures, and the Senate’s Big Secret

Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Closed doors: Jim Newell and his fellow reporters can’t get the Republican senators shaping the draft of their new health care bill to say the first thing about what’s in there. And that’s a bad sign.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Let art be: Watching Delta pull its sponsorship of the Public Theater in the wake of the company’s Trump-themed production of Julius Caesar, Isaac Butler is in disbelief. Updating Shakespeare for the times is a long-standing tradition, and besides, this particular play is “hardly an endorsement of political violence.”

Advertisement



Tread carefully: Julie Rehmeyer is a skeptical person, but she was suffering so much from chronic fatigue syndrome that she decided to try a cure she heard about from internet randos. (And it worked.) Here’s some of her advice if you’re contemplating doing the same.

Oy: What happened to Katy Perry? Carl Wilson reviews her terrible new album, and wonders.

For fun: When the Warriors should commence to worry.

#DefendTheLand,

Rebecca