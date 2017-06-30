Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission, #TinyDeclaration, and the ACA’s Mental Health Coverage

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We need that: Jonathan Foiles, a therapist at a safety net hospital in Chicago, has seen what a difference Medicaid coverage newly available through the ACA made for his patients. He hopes they get to keep coming to see him.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Deep-down motives: Donald Trump's so-called election integrity commission meets no standards for bipartisanship or fairness, Richard L. Hasen writes. Happily, though, “it's being enacted so clumsily it just might backfire.”

Here comes Texas: In ruling that same-sex couples don't have a constitutional right to equal treatment in all arenas, the Lone Star State's Supreme Court has made a decision that directly contradicts Obergefell v. Hodges, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Free advice: Reporters in the White House are miserable with their new working conditions. Dahlia Lithwick, who's long had a beat that affords journalists comically little access, has some pointers.

