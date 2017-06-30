Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission, #TinyDeclaration, and the ACA’s Mental Health Coverage

 Trump's voter fraud commission, Slate's #TinyDeclaration contest, and the ACA's mental health coverage, in Slate's daily newsletter.

June 30 2017 6:28 PM

The Angle: No Therapist Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s voter fraud commission, #TinyDeclaration, and mental health coverage through the ACA.

Activist-Protest-Against-GOP-Health-Care-Bill-In-New-York
People protest against the Senate health care bill on Wednesday in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We need that: Jonathan Foiles, a therapist at a safety net hospital in Chicago, has seen what a difference Medicaid coverage newly available through the ACA made for his patients. He hopes they get to keep coming to see him.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Deep-down motives: Donald Trump's so-called election integrity commission meets no standards for bipartisanship or fairness, Richard L. Hasen writes. Happily, though, “it's being enacted so clumsily it just might backfire.”

Here comes Texas: In ruling that same-sex couples don't have a constitutional right to equal treatment in all arenas, the Lone Star State's Supreme Court has made a decision that directly contradicts Obergefell v. Hodges, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Free advice: Reporters in the White House are miserable with their new working conditions. Dahlia Lithwick, who's long had a beat that affords journalists comically little access, has some pointers.

For fun: Fifteen finalists in our #TinyDeclaration contest.

My money's on the emojis,

Rebecca