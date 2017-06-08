The Angle: Comey Day Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on infrastructure, lusty movie reviews, and James Comey’s testimony.
Comey Thursday: Here's Ben Mathis-Lilley's rundown of all the James Comey revelations today. Here's Marissa Martinelli on the man's many colloquialisms. Here's Ruth Graham, sympathetic to the plight of an underling trapped with a terrible boss. And most of all, here's Michelle Goldberg, reminding us how utterly unusual it was to watch a fired FBI chief testify that a POTUS had demanded his loyalty and asked him to shut down an investigation.
In my backyard: Dahlia Lithwick, fervent defender of the First Amendment, re-examines her allegiance when Nazis come to town.
Do it yourself: It's Thursday of Trump's “Infrastructure Week,” and the near-total lack of movement on the topic proves that cities and states need to handle infrastructure on their own, Daniel Gross writes.
Loins as pen: Willa Paskin mounts a hearty defense of critics who can't seem to stop themselves from commenting on movie stars' sexy, sexy bodies.
A movie is bad: It is The Mummy. Sam Adams has the review.
For fun: Twin Peaks used to be much better at coffee.
Blame Starbucks,
Rebecca