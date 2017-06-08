Infrastructure, Lusty Movie Reviews, and James Comey’s Testimony

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In my backyard: Dahlia Lithwick, fervent defender of the First Amendment, re-examines her allegiance when Nazis come to town.

Do it yourself: It's Thursday of Trump's “Infrastructure Week,” and the near-total lack of movement on the topic proves that cities and states need to handle infrastructure on their own, Daniel Gross writes.

Loins as pen: Willa Paskin mounts a hearty defense of critics who can't seem to stop themselves from commenting on movie stars' sexy, sexy bodies.

A movie is bad: It is The Mummy. Sam Adams has the review.

For fun: Twin Peaks used to be much better at coffee.

