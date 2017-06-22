The Senate’s Health Care Bill, Fake News on Twitter, and GLOW

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Not much better: Senate Republicans finally unveiled their Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday, and no, the Better Care Reconciliation Act is not much better than the House’s American Health Care Act. The Slatest covers the major takeaways, including the elimination of the individual mandate and enormous cuts to Medicaid, while Jordan Weissmann breaks down the Klondike kickback buried deep in the legislation. Meanwhile, Senate conservatives are throwing a fit, right on schedule.

In mourning: Christina Cauterucci headed to Reston, Virginia, the hometown of Nabra Hassanen, a 17-year-old black Muslim who was murdered earlier this week. Hundreds of people inside and outside the Muslim community gathered to remember the teenager, described by those who knew her as “inspiring” and “compassionate.”

Understanding fake news: In an incident that can best be described as “only on Twitter,” a person posing as Vox’s editor-in-chief tweeted what looked like a Vox infographic. The major tell that it wasn’t actually from the news site was that said graphic concluded: “Killing 3 GOP Senators Prevents Ten 9/11s.” Ian Prasad Philbrick investigated the series of strange events.

On the mat: Aisha Harris reviews the new Netflix series, GLOW, a fictionalized, behind-the-scenes look at women in a 1980s-era professional wrestling circuit. Expect sharp commentary on gender and racial stereotypes—similar to its sibling Orange Is the New Black—but a lot more fun, too, Harris writes.

For fun: Just when you thought he couldn’t get any more careless, Trump drove his golf cart on the green.

