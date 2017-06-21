The Georgia Runoff, Foreign Policy Fumblings, and McConnell’s Gambit

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

How he does it: Mitch McConnell is waiting us out, hoping to fly under the radar and pass a repeal of Obamacare while we’re not looking. Jordan Weissmann explains how the Senate majority leader became a master at exploiting our short attention spans.

Ouch: After the Democratic loss in Georgia’s 6th District on Tuesday night, Michelle Goldberg reports that the people who worked for candidate Jon Ossoff on the ground are hurting—but determined to put what they’ve learned in action for the midterms.

Foreign policy fears: Scary thing about Trump and the world, No. 1: He may very well think that it’s his turn to “solve” North Korea. (Fred Kaplan tells us why this wouid not be good.) Scary thing about Trump and the world, No. 2: His lack of direction in Syria could land us in a war. (Ilan Goldenberg breaks it down.)

R.I.P.: Prodigy of Mobb Deep, who died on Tuesday at the age of 42. Jack Hamilton remembers him as one-half of a duo who produced “songs about violence that doubled as songs about fear, a groundbreaking (and frankly, brave) concession for a hardcore rap group to make.”

For fun: The latest Game of Thrones teaser trailer.

