The End of The Leftovers, Al Franken for President, and Talking to the White Working Class

The End of The Leftovers, Al Franken for President, and Talking to the White Working Class

June 5 2017 6:01 PM

The Angle: I Hear You Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the end of The Leftovers, Al Franken for president, and talking to the white working class.

Beset-With-Unemployment-And-Poverty-West-Virginians-Look-To-Trump-For-Help_1
Coal worker Adam Burton pauses while working at a coal prep plant on May 19 outside of Welch, West Virginia.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Don’t make me feel stupid: How should “we” (liberal elites, I guess) talk to Trump voters in the white working class? Isaac Chotiner speaks with law professor Joan C. Williams, who thinks we’ve been doing it completely wrong.

Worst enemy: With every tweet he tweets about the topic, Donald Trump is losing his travel ban case and making the DOJ lawyers who have to represent him look like fools, Dahlia Lithwick writes.

C’mon, Al: Laura Miller reviews Al Franken’s new book, which—allegedly, tragically—is NOT a trial balloon for a new presidential campaign.

Sweet, sweet ending: Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers is over, and the show, wildly beloved by critics, has exited in wonderful style. David Canfield reflects.

For fun: Broad City, Season 4. Here’s the trailer.

