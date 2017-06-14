Sessions’ Testimony, Our Auto Addiction, and a New Podcast on Health Care

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sticking to it: How on earth did Jeff Sessions manage to stonewall the Senate Intelligence Committee for three hours on Tuesday, pretending that President Trump never admitted his rationale for firing James Comey to Lester Holt? Leon Neyfakh picks apart a bravura performance.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



New podcast siren: On Trumpcare Tracker, Jim Newell and Jordan Weissmann talk about the GOP’s silence on the bill.

Advertisement



How scary is: Russia’s supposedly “new” cyberweapon that can wreck electric grids? Fred Kaplan finds it relatively terrifying.

Not enough: If lefty cities like Berkeley are really serious about fighting climate change, Henry Grabar writes, it’s great that they want to join the Paris Agreement, but they still have to do what’s most painful: Limit free parking, fund public transit, and discourage low-density building.

For fun: Flatliners is happening again.



That Matthew Dessem sure is a rare one,

Rebecca