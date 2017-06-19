Lorde’s New Album, Toddlers at the Pool, and the Antitrust Case Against Amazon

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The case against Amazon: Chris Sagers, a professor of law specializing in antitrust, explains why Amazon has so far escaped legal action so far and why he thinks the company’s purchase of Whole Foods may change the game.

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



C’mon, Jeff: Why won’t Jeff Bezos, who’s looking for a cause, aim his considerable assets at the problem of climate change? Nick Thieme wonders.

Beautiful Melodrama: Carl Wilson loves Lorde’s newest album, finding it better than her first and probably the best pop album of the year. But, Wilson writes, the record promises even better things to come.

Don’t look away: Swim lessons aren’t a panacea for childhood drowning, Melinda Wenner Moyer reports. In fact, they might well make parents dangerously overconfident in their children’s abilities.

For fun: The queer joys of Rough Night.

